Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

