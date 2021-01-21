Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $201,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBCAA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $800.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

