Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $52,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.53 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

