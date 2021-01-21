Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.