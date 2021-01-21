STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $41,181.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.78 or 0.03820221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00417576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.04 or 0.01402176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00557452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00431772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00022400 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

