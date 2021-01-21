Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,333 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,855,000 after buying an additional 264,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

