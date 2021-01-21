Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Partners Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTRS remained flat at $$6.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

