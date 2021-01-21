Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,487. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

