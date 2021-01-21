Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,934,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $464.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

