Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,422,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 356,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 328,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,256. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $72.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

