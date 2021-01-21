Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

