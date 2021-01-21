Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 20,211 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

