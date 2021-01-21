Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 20,211 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.
About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
