Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Reduced by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $245.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

