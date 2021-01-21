Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$59.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.31.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.36%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total transaction of C$1,499,295.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,590,607.45. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.