sUSD (SUSD) Hits One Day Volume of $12.00 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $142.42 million and $12.00 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars.

