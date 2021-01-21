Sushi (SUSHI) Price Up 200.2% Today

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sushi token can now be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00120273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00257323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064407 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

