Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

