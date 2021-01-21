Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 126,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,142. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.