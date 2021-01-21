SyncFab (MFG) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One SyncFab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.