Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

