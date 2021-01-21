Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Systemax were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Systemax by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Systemax by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

SYX stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYX shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 14,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $505,856.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,821.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $83,614.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,180. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

