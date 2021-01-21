T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,515 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.09. 17,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

