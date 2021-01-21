Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $74.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $73.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $294.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $296.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $343.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $351.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Truist dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,021 shares of company stock worth $2,461,631. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

