Tapestry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the average volume of 1,348 call options.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.