Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.39. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,471,741 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.