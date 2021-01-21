TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

