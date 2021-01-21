Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLGHY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Telenet Group has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $23.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.8366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

