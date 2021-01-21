Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telos traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 23807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

