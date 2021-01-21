TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $237,244.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,007,980 coins and its circulating supply is 31,930,888 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

