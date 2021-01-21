TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.66. TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 6,435 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77. The firm has a market cap of C$109.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

