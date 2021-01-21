TerraUSD Market Cap Hits $204.27 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $204.27 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007623 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007140 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 529.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 204,724,836 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

