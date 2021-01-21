Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) received a C$4.00 price target from investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.66.

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.77. Tervita Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

