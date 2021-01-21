Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

