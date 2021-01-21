TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.