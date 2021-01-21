The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.96

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and traded as high as $145.00. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 63,765 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.06. The stock has a market cap of £51.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54.

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

