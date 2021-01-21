The AZEK Company Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The AZEK’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America cut The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 70.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

