The Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect The Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The Bancorp has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.65-1.70 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.25 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBBK opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $962.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.66.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

