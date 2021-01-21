The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce $122.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.80 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $136.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $501.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $503.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $490.30 million, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $502.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTB shares. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

