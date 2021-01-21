The Bank of Nova Scotia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,318% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $48,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

