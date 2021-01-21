The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SCHW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 121,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

