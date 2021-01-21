The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $3,052,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 727.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

