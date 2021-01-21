The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 5.3% Higher

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.58. 472,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 467,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 479,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

