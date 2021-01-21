The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $196.93. 1,776,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average of $212.91. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 55.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,112,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 536.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

