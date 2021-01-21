The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Clorox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $196.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.91. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

