The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $384.18

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $384.18 and last traded at $384.18, with a volume of 1192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day moving average of $330.15. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

