The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.47

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and traded as high as $80.60. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) shares last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 242,602 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

