The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $83,918.71 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. 256,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,918. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

