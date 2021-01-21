The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €48.68 ($57.27) on Monday. Alstom SA has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.90.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

