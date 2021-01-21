The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.78. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $26.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $30.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.25 to $32.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $290.47 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

