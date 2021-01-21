The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.50.

GS stock opened at $290.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

